Kostas Tsimikas targeting ‘more’ of three things after penning new Liverpool contract

Liverpool have had an excellent September so far, winning every match they’ve played this month, and it got even better for them on Monday evening with the news that Kostas Tsimikas has penned a contract extension at Anfield.

The club confirmed the news on their official website, and upon agreeing to extend his stay on Merseyside, the 27-year-old outlined his three main aims for the remainder of his time with the Reds.

The man affectionately dubbed the ‘Greek Scouser’ replied: “More success, more work and more trophies. For me it is the most important thing, to win trophies, to be committed in every situation, to be part of all of this.

“I think this team has very big potential to win more trophies and we will go for it. Everybody, I think, is 100 per cent there [and] focused for the next games and everybody is ready to achieve big things in the future.”

Although Tsimikas hasn’t been a regular presence in Jurgen Klopp’s preferred XI, starting only 18 of Liverpool’s 120 Premier League matches since coming to the club in 2020 (WhoScored), he’s long since ensured cult hero status at Anfield.

It was his penalty against Chelsea which sealed FA Cup glory at Wembley 16 months ago, and he further endeared himself to Reds fans by self-proclaiming to be the ‘Scouser from Greece’ following his heroics that day (GOAL).

He wasn’t at the club for the Premier League title triumph, coming in a few weeks after domestic glory was sealed, but has contributed towards three pieces of silverware in his time with us and played his part in the quadruple charge of 2021/22.

That has given the 27-year-old a thirst to add to that list with Liverpool, and supporters will absolutely approve of his clear desire to achieve bigger and better things with us than what he’s done so far.

Even if he continues to find Andy Robertson difficult to displace, fans will be thrilled to see Tsimikas committing his future to the Reds, and hopefully his loyalty will be rewarded with a few more major honours to add to his CV.

