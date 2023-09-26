9 changes made: Nunez benched & Quansah starts v Leicester City – Predicted Liverpool XI

Liverpool are set to take on relegated outfit Leicester City in the third round of the Carabao Cup.

The Foxes have begun their Championship campaign with a near-perfect record, winning all but one of their opening eight second division fixtures to leave them at the top of the table heading into October.

The Merseysiders, on their end, have equally enjoyed an impressive start to the 2023/24 season, with a midfield rebuild already paying dividends.

READ MORE: Tottenham sweating on fitness of ‘brilliant’ player ahead of Liverpool clash

READ MORE: ‘Always thought’: John Aldridge says mayhem master ripe to explode with Liverpool

Ahead of Caoimhin Kelleher in between the sticks, we at Empire of the Kop are backing Jurgen Klopp to go with a centre-back partnership of Joel Matip and Jarell Quansah.

In the middle of the park, Wataru Endo should be given another chance to showcase his talents following his Liverpool move along with fellow summer signing Ryan Gravenberch and Harvey Elliott.

Up top, what we’d now imagine to be our favoured starting trio in Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez and Mo Salah will likely be rested in favour of Diogo Jota, Cody Gakpo and Ben Doak.

EOTK’s Predicted XI: Kelleher, Tsimikas, Quansah, Matip, Gomez, Endo, Gravenberch, Elliott, Jota, Gakpo, Doak

🚨 EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: Liverpool’s challenge before January transfer window, mentality monsters back? Reds player ‘hung out to dry’ and much more!