Alexander-Arnold and Thiago injury updates provided ahead of Leciester cup clash

Say it very quietly but Liverpool have had a decent run of injury fortune so far this season but the two main concerns remain – Trent Alexander-Arnold and Thiago Alcantara, with updates being provided on both.

As reported by Paul Gorst on X: ‘Lijnders: “We’ve missed Thiago, no? He makes the ball arrive in the right spaces. We want him back in training, still not. He’s healing. on the pitch individually doing his own [work]. Tomorrow comes too early for Trent.”‘

‘Trent Alexander-Arnold is back in full Liverpool training after his hamstring injury picked up against Aston Villa. The defender had been working towards his own programme last week but is with his colleagues again now.’

Pep Lijnders was of course facing the media as the Reds are due to face Leicester City in the Carabao Cup this week and it seems pretty clear that neither man will be able to partake in the mid-week action.

Our No.6 hasn’t played since April and there’s still no real time frame as to when we will see him on the pitch again which is both a worry and no real surprise given his injury record.

As for the Scouser, let’s hope that the Tottenham game will be a possibility but with so many big fixtures on the horizon and Joe Gomez playing so well against West Ham – we may afford him more time to overcome the hamstring injury.

Let’s hope that the duo are back as soon as possible but Jurgen Klopp will be keen to ensure that they are not back too soon which could lead to an even longer injury lay off.

Although Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister have been so impressive in our midfield, the returning duo could be equally as important to how we play once they’re fit and firing.

You can view the Alexander-Arnold and Thiago updates via @ptgorst on X:

