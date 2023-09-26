‘I don’t like it at all’ – Diaz on what he can’t do with Nunez, Alisson and Mac Allister

Luis Diaz is part of a strong South American contingent at Liverpool this season and it seems that they’re all spending a lot of time together but the Colombian isn’t always part of the fun.

In an interview with the Liverpool FC eMag, our No.7 said: “I knock around the place a lot with Macca and Darwin, and those two drink mate almost all the time. They invite me to join them all the time, ‘come on, try some mate’. No, I say, I’m not keen on it. I don’t like it at all.

“I did manage to try it once, before Macca got here. Alisson also drinks mate, because they drink to a certain extent in Brazil too. So, I tried it once and ooph, I didn’t really like it much! But they say it’s a custom and all.

“They also say that if I drank it more regularly that I’d get more of a taste for it, but I don’t think it would ever be to my liking really. But it’s all good, you try to develop good friendships and as a result we’re always spending time together.”

Mate, a herbal tea that is a traditional drink in Latin and South America, is clearly a big part of the friendship between Darwin Nunez, Alisson Becker, Alexis Mac Allister and our winger.

Despite the disagreement over a drink, it’s great to hear that the quartet get on so well away from the pitch and this will clearly be having a positive impact on their understanding on it too.

Having lost Bobby Firmino and Fabinho in the summer, there were some worries about the strength of this contingent in the dressing room but it seems to have only grown stronger.

With our No.9 now thriving, his Argentine teammate providing an assist and our stopper being as impervious as ever in goal, it’s a great time to be a South American at Anfield.

Perhaps the former Porto man should try the caffeine drink too but few can be upset with his return of three goals and an assist already in this his comeback from injury campaign.

