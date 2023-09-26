Diaz: ‘We want to put everything right’ – Luis wants to ‘win everything’ with Liverpool this season

Luis Diaz was a massive reason that Liverpool struggled to have a successful season last time out but now that he and we are back in top form, everything is looking positive at Anfield at the moment.

Speaking with the Liverpool FC eMag, our No.7 shared his aspirations: “Our aims and objectives that are planned out this season are to try and win every competition that we enter. We want to put everything right from the season we’ve just had.

“We had a great pre-season and had been preparing really well. So we have to set out to win everything we can this season because last year wasn’t so good by our standards. So as I say, it’s all about trying to win all the competitions on offer.

“We want to try to win everything that is available to us during the season. Here’s hoping we can manage to win all the silverware that is up for grabs so we can make it a great season which makes everyone happy.”

It’s clear that there’s a burning desire within the squad to right the wrongs of the last campaign, where we failed to qualify for Champions League football for the first time since Jurgen Klopp arrived at the club.

Seeing as the last season came after a pursuit of four trophies in which we came painfully close to completing the impossible, the drop off was even more alarming.

However, everything looks different now and with the Colombian finally overcoming the injury that he sustained against Arsenal nearly a year ago – he’s had a positive start to the campaign too by recording three goals and an assist already.

We’ve proven before that we can compete on all fronts and with the lesser caliber of opposition in the Europa League awaiting us, we have even more reason to believe a quadruple is on the cards.

There’s a long way to go and a lot of football to be played but if the players believe they can do it – why shouldn’t we support them in that aim?

