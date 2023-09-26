Liverpool-linked prodigy striving for ‘dream’ Premier League move – but not to Anfield

A teenage talent who’s been linked with Liverpool in recent months has spoken of his ‘dream’ to play in the Premier League – but not at Anfield.

Calciomercato reported in June that the Reds were ready to swoop for Patrick Dorgu after a series of scouting missions, although the Lecce defender has eyes on a different English top-flight club instead.

Speaking to Danish outlet Ekstra Bladet, the 18-year-old said: “Chelsea is my dream to play for. I have been a fan of them for over ten years, so it would be a huge dream to play for them.”

Players snubbing Liverpool for Chelsea was something of a recurring theme during the summer transfer window, with both Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia opting for a move to west London rather than Merseyside.

So far, it’s a decision the pair might be regretting. They’ve made only four Premier League appearances between them for a team languishing in 14th place (WhoScored), whereas the Reds are flying high in second as the closest challengers to a thus far flawless Manchester City.

Dorgu may understandably find it difficult to resist an opportunity to move to Stamford Bridge given his self-proclaimed status as a boyhood Blues fan, but if he were to decide with his head rather than his heart, he might see Anfield as the smarter destination in terms of career progression.

All but one of the left-back’s appearances for high-flying Lecce this season have been off the bench (Transfermarkt), so he may believe he’s best served by remaining with the Serie A club for now and accruing further experience before trying his luck in England.

If he eventually joins Liverpool, we obviously hope he goes on to be a success. If he pursues his ‘dream’ move to Chelsea instead, best of luck to him. He’d need every bit of it judging by the mess they’ve become there under Todd Boehly’s ownership.

