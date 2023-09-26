Endo on ‘very powerful’ Liverpool teammate; as good as anyone he’s ever played with

Wataru Endo hasn’t been at Liverpool long but he clearly has been able to spot the talents of some of his teammates quickly, one of those receiving high praise in a recent interview.

Speaking with Liverpool’s official matchday programme (via BBC Sport), the Japanese international spoke about Alisson Becker: “I have played with a lot of keepers, but his ability to stop shots is excellent.

“Of course, the forward players have very high skills and the other players are very skilful as well, but Alisson’s ability to stop shots is brilliant. He saves the team from dangerous situations and he is very powerful.”

Our No.1 is such a standout star at Anfield that it’s no surprise to hear that he’s won over yet more admiration from his newer teammates who have now been given a great chance to watch him on a daily basis.

Although we’re playing really well at the moment, there still seems to be a save of the season contender from the Brazilian in every game that we play and that shows how important he is.

The 30-year-old is one of the best ‘keepers in world football and we already know how lucky we are to have him guarding our net on a weekly basis.

Now it’s up to our No.3 to earn the opportunity to be on the same pitch as our stopper on a more regular basis, although Jurgen Klopp has certainly handed him opportunities already.

Our upcoming match against Leicester City may well allow the former Stuttgart more minutes, as he looks to be a strong squad option for the manager this season.

With Carabao Cup, FA Cup and Europa League action on the calendar, there’s plenty of chances for everyone in the squad to impress and nobody can say they haven’t had the chance to earn a first-team spot.

