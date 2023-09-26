(Video) Ryan Gravenberch’s exquisite half-time skills at Anfield will have Liverpool fans purring

Those Liverpool fans who remained in their seats at half-time during Sunday’s win over West Ham at Anfield would’ve got the chance to see Ryan Gravenberch showing off some exquisite skills, and they’d have been purring at what they witnessed.

The Dutchman and his fellow substitutes spent the interval doing some one-touch ball exercises on the pitch, with the recent signing giving a mesmerising taster of what could come from him throughout his time with the Reds.

The club’s social media team added the latest instalment of Inside Anfield on YouTube, which shows the 21-year-old treating viewers to something of a masterclass.

Gravenberch firstly backheeled the ball while swivelling to his left, before then cushioning it delicately on his right foot and repeating his initial trick shortly afterwards, all without needing an addition touch to bring it under control.

Even if he doesn’t get to demonstrate such tricks and flicks too often in a matchday situation, it still shows a very promising glimpse of his dazzling technique and adds to the excitement of seeing him truly come of age at Liverpool.

You can see Gravenberch’s skill range below (from 7:18), via Liverpool FC on YouTube: