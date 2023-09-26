Lijnders on how Darwin Nunez has ‘changed his life’ this season and why Liverpool fans ‘love’ him

Darwin Nunez has enjoyed a spectacular start to the campaign and his goal against West Ham helped to show how the love between him and our supporters is growing stronger with every game he plays.

Speaking with the media ahead of facing Leicester City, Pep Lijnders spoke about our No.9: “Compliments to Darwin, the fans love. He has this mentality to run and fight and arrive in positions no-one thinks he can. Important he stepped up offensive and defensively, nice to see him starting games. A pure intuition player. He smells goals.”

“Away at Newcastle, it would change any players’ life. How he made 2 goals from nothing. It has given him confidence. He needs that. He speaks better English, he invests a lot in himself. A player with confidence or without is a different player.”

Although it already seems so long ago, the knock-on effect from the match-winning Newcastle cameo is clearly still being felt by both the player and our coaching staff.

With four goals and two assists in seven appearances this campaign already, he’s chasing down his tally of 15 goals and four assists across 42 matches in his maiden season as a Red.

This improvement in performances has led to an even stronger bond with our supporters for the former Benfica man and it’s all starting to look so positive for our forward.

It’s been widely reported that the 24-year-old needed to improve his English and this has repeatedly been publicly pushed upon him, something which seems to have worked.

This will only increase his bond and understanding with teammates and coaches, hopefully leading to even more improved performances from the Uruguay in the near future.

