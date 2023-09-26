Liverpool could make hundreds of millions as FSG join Man Utd in capital opportunity

Kevin Maguire has noted that FSG’s plan to help Liverpool exploit the American market along with the likes of Manchester United and Bayern Munich could be massively lucrative for the Merseysiders.

The Reds have already signed profitable deals with Google, Peleton and UPS – reportedly worth an extra £35m a year to the club’s coffers – but that figure could increase exponentially thanks to the opportunities available in the States.

“There’s no doubt that FSG are familiar with the US market themselves, given their investment in sport,” the finance expert told Football Insider.

“The big clubs – Liverpool, Barcelona, Bayern Munich, PSG, Manchester United and so on – they do have huge interest among American fans who are prepared to pay large amounts of money.

“American fans pay well just to go and watch them play in exhibition games.

“The merchandise sales and the opportunities to align with other US brands I think is indicative of a symbiotic relationship where both parties win.“

With Jurgen Klopp’s outfit far from being the financial heavyweight of the English top-flight when stood alongside fiscal mammoths Manchester City, Chelsea and, now, Newcastle United, it’s becoming increasingly imperative for the club to seek fresh routes to level the playing field.

Fenway Sports Group has already made it expressly clear that they’d be willing to welcome outside investment, critically where it aligns with their vision for Liverpool.

In the meantime, we’re certainly open to decision-makers looking to make the most of our connections to the American market and expand on profits of £247m from our 2021/22 accounts.

We can already see the impact it’s having behind the scenes, with a supremely smart bit of business agreed with Nike to capitalise on merchandising, whilst our ongoing arrangement with NBA legend Lebron James looks to be paying dividends.

In a world increasingly consumed by money pouring out of human rights-abusing states, it’s reassuring to see Liverpool refusing to take the easy way out.

