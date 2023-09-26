£70m+ per year: Liverpool closing in on clinching major behind-the-scenes deal – report

Liverpool could be closing in on agreeing a major commercial coup which is believed to be potentially worth more than £70m per year to the club.

According to Football Insider, the Reds are close to securing a lucrative new kit deal with Nike and are keen to extend their partnership with the sportswear giant, with the current contract now into its final year.

Indeed, there’s reportedly a mutual desire to keep the relationship going, with talks at an ‘advanced stage’ as LFC hope to strike a deal which’d rival that of the £90m agreement struck between Manchester United and Adidas during the summer.

The 12 kits Nike have produced for Liverpool thus far have elicited varied reactions from the club’s supporters, with some instant classics (e.g. the ecru number of 2021/22) and a few misses (such as that ‘soundwaves’ away shirt of last season in which results were mostly awful).

However, if the Reds can agree a new deal with the manufacturer which’d yield upwards of £70m per annum, that could be significant behind the scenes at Anfield, with LFC making the most of their global reputation and added pulling power from their success under Jurgen Klopp.

As noted by Football Insider, the club already takes a 20% cut of all sales from official merchandise under their existing agreement – a higher portion than most Premier League sides – so their earning potential from an improved contract would be quite sizeable.

It’s looking good for the Liverpool-Nike partnership to be extended, in what’d appear to be a money-spinning coup from the Reds’ commercial team, and let’s hope we have some slick and memorable kits to come from the brand if a new deal is struck.

