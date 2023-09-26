‘Moment of the match’: 26-y/o Liverpool player spotted ‘turning into Sergio Busquets’ vs West Ham

Neil Jones applauded a top-notch display from backup centre-half Joe Gomez in Liverpool’s latest win over West Ham.

The England international was jokingly compared to Sergio Busquets after one remarkable moment in the middle of the park in which he evaded pressure from several opponents before advancing play.

“Moment of the match for me was Joe Gomez turning into Sergio Busquets and taking three out,” the Empire of the Kop columnist spoke on the Echo’s Blood Red podcast.

“But really good and really important for them two [Gomez and Matip] to put in some good performances early in the season.

“You think of Gomez against Aston Villa, the two of them against Newcastle in that tough game.

“They’re under a bit of fire and there are people, and I’m one of them, who really think Liverpool do need to strengthen their defence, or should have strengthened their defence, in the summer, but really good for them to reassure a few people that if they are called upon they can do a more than passable job.”

With Trent Alexander-Arnold still nursing a hamstring injury, it’s expected that the former Charlton Athletic prospect will retain his place in the backline for the foreseeable future.

Joe Gomez proving his worth at Liverpool

In a system that seems tailor-made for our No.66, Gomez deserves a lot of credit for coming in and fulfilling the complex demands of the inverted fullback role.

Whether that’s seen as a viable long-term solution as far as an alternative for the Academy graduate is concerned remains to be seen.

In the meantime, however, it’s reassuring to see the 26-year-old proving his worth amid ongoing concerns over his long-term future at the club.

Keep that up and the dissent that followed the signing of a new five-year deal at Anfield in 2022 will surely die down to the barest of whispers.

