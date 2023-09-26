‘I’m really happy…’ – Alexis Mac Allister loves having ‘fantastic’ Liverpool ace as a teammate

Alexis Mac Allister has said that he’s ‘really happy’ to have Dominik Szoboszlai as a teammate at Liverpool, while also giving praise to a few of his other midfield colleagues.

Those two are among the four players signed by the Reds during the summer transfer window, with Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch joining in the final two weeks before the deadline.

The Argentine was speaking to LFC’s official website following Sunday’s 3-1 victory over West Ham when he was asked how he feels playing alongside the Hungary captain.

Mac Allister replied: “I’m really happy. Dom is a fantastic player. As Endo and Ryan are as well – Curtis [Jones] too. We have a lot of good players and I really enjoy playing with them. As I say, I’m really enjoying playing with them and I’m really happy to be here.”

Considering how fantastic Szoboszlai has looked in his first few games as a Liverpool player, we’d suggest that Mac Allister certainly isn’t alone in the dressing room when it comes to revelling in having the 22-year-old as a teammate.

The Hungarian has stood out for numerous facets of his game, not least his relentless pressing and work rate, which was in evidence towards the closing stages of the win against West Ham at the weekend.

He’s also a genius with the ball at his feet, as illustrated by his brilliant delivery into Jones for the latter’s disallowed goal on Sunday.

Mac Allister and Szoboszlai have helped to breathe new life into an area of the pitch which looked worryingly stale throughout last season, and it’s no coincidence that the renewed vigour in the middle of the park has come in tandem with Liverpool enjoying an excellent start to the campaign.

With Stefan Bajcetic now coming back, Thiago still to return from his injury layoff, and Harvey Elliott also to call upon in addition to the names mentioned by the Argentine, Jurgen Klopp could be blessed with quality midfield options over the next few months and beyond.

If the link-up between Mac Allister and Szoboszlai is this good already, just wait to see what it’s like after a full season of playing together!

