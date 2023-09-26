Tottenham sweating on fitness of ‘brilliant’ player ahead of Liverpool clash

Tottenham could be without the talents of summer signing Brennan Johnson for their upcoming weekend clash with Liverpool.

Ange Postecoglu’s men will play host to the Reds’ visit on Saturday, with the ‘brilliant’ attacker, in the words of Micah Richards (Nottinghamshire Live), being closely monitored according to Spurs insider Paul O Keefe on X.

Initial checks on Brennan Johnson have suggested his issue is more a muscle fatigue / tightness problem. Club will continue to monitor how he responds to treatment #THFC — Paul O Keefe (@pokeefe1) September 25, 2023

The right-sided winger has yet to open his goalscoring account for the London-based outfit but has been mostly ever-present, playing at least over 60 minutes in all but two games this term.

A hugely exciting prospect for the top four hopefuls, it would be a shame – as it is for any injured player – for the 22-year-old to miss what is sure to be a thrilling encounter between two rejuvenated teams.

It’s unclear yet exactly what heights are within Tottenham’s reach, though there’s no question that fans are riding one hell of a wave at the moment under the guidance of former Celtic boss Postecoglu.

It could, in fact, represent our toughest fixture yet in the English top-flight and a real sign of what our ambitions are in this current campaign.

