Simply unbelievable Adam Lallana statistic shared online; you’d never guess what it is

Adam Lallana had a great Liverpool career and will always be remembered fondly by our supporters but when his name cropped up in a recent statistic, it provided an unknown perspective on his time at Anfield.

As reported by Andrew Beasley on X: ‘Adam Lallana has taken more shoot out penalties for Liverpool than any other player (8)’.

Ahead of a Carabao Cup tie against Leicester City where the last meeting in the competition ended in a shoot out, you can understand why this may have been researched but you’d have had a lot of guesses before you came up with this answer.

This certainly isn’t a slight on the 35-year-old’s ability for the Reds but given the long and storied history of our club, you wouldn’t have thought he’d have taken more penalties than anyone else.

The current Brighton midfielder has taken spot kicks against Middlesbrough (twice in the same shoot out), Stoke City, Carlisle United, Manchester City, Arsenal (Carabao Cup), Besiktas (Europa League) and Man City again (Community Shield) – scoring six of them.

It’s likely a record that won’t be beaten and what makes it all the more bizarre is that our former No.20 has only ever been handed the responsibility of taking one ‘actual’ penalty during a match in his career (scored for England against Spain when Pepe Reina was in goal!).

When it comes to stats, sometimes you can just never guess who is going to be the name that comes up and we’re sure this is one that you can use in the pub next time you’re with your mates!

You can view the Lallana stat via @BassTunedToRed on X:

Do you ever think of something utterly random and pointless and then you can't rest until you find the answer? Anyway, Adam Lallana has taken more shoot out penalties for Liverpool than any other player (8). pic.twitter.com/rBc75Nbbsj — Andrew Beasley (@BassTunedToRed) September 26, 2023

