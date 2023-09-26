What Andy Robertson keeps shouting at Ben Doak in Liverpool training – Pep Lijnders

Ben Doak has plenty to look forward to in what could be a long Liverpool career ahead of him at only 17 years of age.

Pep Lijnders was keen to stress the Scot’s future couldn’t be entirely mapped out just yet, of course, with plenty of maturation required in the coming years.

He can be sure to be aided in that process by his compatriot Andy Robertson who, in a tweet shared by the Echo’s Paul Gorst on the rebranded ‘X’, is understood to be playing an active role in developing the winger’s decision-making process.

"Good thing with Ben is he comes into a squad with so much senior authority, he won't make a side step, the boys already tell him, like Robertson [shouts] 'decision!' He is an interesting player, needs to mature and listen to Robbo, Mo Salah…all these guys" — Paul Gorst (@ptgorst) September 26, 2023

Having arguably the leading right-sided winger in world football available to learn from every single week in training and on matchdays can only be a major plus.

Whether the long-term plan is to groom Doak as Mo Salah’s successor remains to be seen. As a right-footed attacker, it’s a probably unlikely eventuality, with Liverpool sure to focus on acquiring another left-footed option to eventually fill the Egyptian’s boots.

Now that’s a prospect that would surely make any young star a little bit nervous given just how prolific and central the 31-year-old has been at Anfield.

There’s a long road ahead for our young Scotsman either way, though at least it seems his potential is in very good hands.

