Forget Jones: 104-touch monster was simply dominant in Liverpool win vs Leicester

Jarell Quansah’s stock at Liverpool is surely rising after yet another commanding performance at the back.

The 20-year-old delivered a superb display, recording the most passes of the game in a 3-1 win over Leicester City, 104 touches (Sofascore) among other vital contributions noted on X by Liverpool.com’s Bence Bocsak.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 What a performance by Jarell Quansah. Completed the most passes on the pitch (82) got a superb assist at the end as well. 3 interceptions and 4 recoveries, too. He’s getting better and better with every game. pic.twitter.com/c8bThfJAG7 — Bence Bocsák (@BenBocsak) September 27, 2023

The No.78 formed part of a makeshift backline including Kostas Tsimikas, Ibrahima Konate and Curtis Jones in Trent Alexander-Arnold’s inverted fullback role.

The fourth/fifth-choice centre-back Liverpool have wanted all along?

There was much of a to-do this summer about our failure to land a fourth or fifth-choice centre-back capable of providing some much-needed cover for the backline this term.

We weren’t successful in that mission, though perhaps decision-makers will feel vilified by the remarkable progress on display from our promising Academy graduate.

It should be emphasised that we’re still short a viable left-footed centre-back – something that will be particularly critical if we are to have any hope of developing a long-term successor for Virgil van Dijk – though it’s always a welcome sight to see a talent like Quansah flourishing on the pitch.

