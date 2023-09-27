One moment v Leicester sparked ‘loud boos’ around Anfield, it left Liverpool player ‘screaming’

Liverpool fans’ frustration at conceding an early goal in tonight’s Carabao Cup clash against Leicester was exacerbated when Ben Doak had a strong penalty appeal turned down shortly afterwards.

In the eighth minute at Anfield, the 17-year-old latched into Harvey Elliott’s pass and cut the ball back inside the visitors’ box before being floored by a robust challenge from James Justin.

The Scottish teenager vocally appealed for a spot kick but referee Tim Robinson wasn’t interested and, with no VAR at this stage of the competition, the match continued apace.

Liverpool Echo reporter Paul Gorst, who’s posting live updates of the game on X, made note of ‘loud boos around Anfield’ when no foul was given, although he admitted to being ‘nowhere near close enough to see if it was penalty or not’.

Sky Sports’ live web commentary declared (19:53): ‘Doak is screaming for a penalty but nothing given. It was a robust challenge by Justin.’

Ben Doak goes down under a challenge in the area, referee waves it away. Loud boos around Anfield. I'm nowhere near close enough to see if it was penalty or not. — Paul Gorst (@ptgorst) September 27, 2023

READ MORE: (Video) Carragher recounts moment when he was forced to apologise in front of Liverpool teammates

READ MORE: ‘That says it all…’ – Michail Antonio’s podcast pal rubs it in after ill-fated Liverpool boast

On initial glance it seemed as if Doak had a strong case for a penalty, and subsequent TV replays appeared to back up that point of view. Unfortunately, the only person whose opinion matters is Robinson, and he was unmoved by the appeals of the Liverpool attacker and the home fans at Anfield.

Had VAR been available, the Reds might have ultimately got the decision in their favour, but we don’t have recourse to such technological input tonight.

VOTE for Empire of the Kop as Best Club Content Creator (Premier League) here: Football Content Awards

OR on X with Empire’s one-click X link with: I am voting in @The_FCAs for @empireofthekop in Best Club Content Creator (Premier League)

Nevertheless, Jurgen Klopp will be irritated by yet another instance of his team conceding the first goal in a match this season, even if we’ve shown an encouraging tendency to battle back from adversity and emerge victorious in recent weeks.

The hope will be that Liverpool fans, players and management aren’t looking back at the potential penalty on Doak as a costly moment in the final reckoning.

🚨 EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: Liverpool’s challenge before January transfer window, mentality monsters back? Reds player ‘hung out to dry’ and much more!