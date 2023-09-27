Liverpool considering swoop for 25y/o with better scoring average than Salah this season

According to reports from Spain, Liverpool are line up a possible swoop for a forward with a better scoring average than Mo Salah so far this season.

Fichajes have claimed that the Reds are ‘evaluating the possibility’ of signing Federico Chiesa as a long-term replacement for the Egyptian in their attack, and suggested that Saudi Arabian interest in the Anfield star hasn’t gone away.

With Juventus ‘seeking to restructure its squad’ amid the financial blow of having no European football this season, the door has ‘opened’ regarding the possible sale of the 25-year-old.

Chiesa was the subject of transfer speculation linking him with Liverpool right throughout the summer transfer window, but with a midfield revamp the clear priority on Merseyside, the Italy international remained in Turin.

Juventus fans will be very glad that he did, as he’s begun the season in excellent form, scoring four goals in six Serie A games so far in 496 minutes of game-time, a rate of one every 124 minutes (Transfermarkt).

His tally matches that of Salah across all competitions in the early weeks of the campaign, with the Egyptian’s four-goal haul spread across 539 minutes, netting once every 134.75 minutes (Transfermarkt).

That Chiesa has a slightly better scoring average than the red-hot Liverpool attacker speaks volumes of how impressive the Italian has also been, and his club’s reported openness to selling could play into our hands.

However, one major red flag for Anfield chiefs could be the 25-year-old’s shocking injury record – a cruciate ligament blow sidelined him for nine months in 2022 and he’s since been prone to a series of minor absences (Transfermarkt).

The Reds have had their share of players who are less than reliable in that department, so while the interest in the Juventus attacker is understandable given his fine form, his familiarity with the treatment table ought to be taken into account before any serious approach is made.

