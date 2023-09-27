(Video) Footage of Tsimikas foul: Liverpool should have had Leicester goal overturned

It’s difficult to understand how on earth two questionable decisions can take place in the space of 10 minutes in a Liverpool game.

A contentious Leicester City goal was allowed to stand despite Kostas Tsimikas appearing to have been tripped up when tracking back to cover a counter-attack.

Shortly after, Ben Doak appeared to be denied a stonewall penalty after being brought down in the area – instead, the on-pitch official waved away the young Scot’s protests, inviting further dissent from the Anfield faithful.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Viaplay:

