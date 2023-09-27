(Video) Skinned: Gravenberch has Pereira on toast with exceptional dribble; Leicester star can only take him out

Ryan Gravenberch looks to be following in Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai’s footsteps in settling in well at Liverpool.

The Dutchman enjoyed a strong start to proceedings in the Carabao Cup in a Third Round clash with Leicester, skinning Ricardo Pereira with some quick feet.

It left the Foxes man with no recourse other than to take down his opponent in a most cynical manner – one foul the on-pitch official apparently noticed.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of the EFL:

