(Video) Skinned: Gravenberch has Pereira on toast with exceptional dribble; Leicester star can only take him out

Ryan Gravenberch looks to be following in Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai’s footsteps in settling in well at Liverpool.
The Dutchman enjoyed a strong start to proceedings in the Carabao Cup in a Third Round clash with Leicester, skinning Ricardo Pereira with some quick feet.
It left the Foxes man with no recourse other than to take down his opponent in a most cynical manner – one foul the on-pitch official apparently noticed.
You can catch the clip below, courtesy of the EFL:
