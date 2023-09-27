(Video) Made in Holland: Gravenberch leaves Choudhury floundering before setting up Gakpo rocket

Ryan Gravenberch and Cody Gakpo combined superbly to bring parity to Liverpool’s encounter with Leicester City in the Carabao Cup.
The Reds’ summer signing left Hamza Choudhury for dead with a superb faked shot before supplying his compatriot in the box.
The former PSV man duly pulled the trigger with a clean strike of superb quality.
A goal made in the Netherlands. Perhaps a combination we’ll be treated to plenty more times in future.
