‘Always got a notepad in hand…’ – Liverpool ace still has his dad critiquing his performances

Liverpool midfielder Harvey Elliott has revealed that the most forensic analysis of his performances doesn’t come from Jurgen Klopp or any of the coaching staff, but his own father.

The 20-year-old’s dad Scott is an ardent Reds fan who often travelled from Surrey to Anfield and back to support the team and is still a regular presence in L4 on a matchday.

His son told the club’s matchday programme for Sunday’s clash against West Ham that Elliott Sr watches on with a critical eye, jotting down any facets of the youngster’s game where he can improve.

Harvey said of his father (via Liverpool World): “He’s always got a notepad in hand still to this day! And he’s always telling me when I need to do something better or if I need to work on things here and there, which you need.

“Football is a harsh game and you always want to be the best possible player you can be and work yourself as hard as you can. There’s always room for improvements and things to work on.

“To have my dad noting things down and showing me at the end of the game is always good. It’s nice for me to reflect so I can make sure that if I go into those situations again, I can do things differently.”

It might seem surprising for someone who’s already played 72 times for Liverpool and won six trophies with the club (Transfermarkt) to still face a paternal grilling over their performances, but it’s also easy to forget that Elliott is still only 20 and still developing his game to a degree.

Having his dad come to him with tips for improvement will certainly help to keep him grounded and focused, and one simply doesn’t get to feature so regularly in a Jurgen Klopp team if they don’t take feedback on board and keep learning every single day that they’re in training.

The youngster is an example of what can be achieved by players looking to make their breakthrough if raw talent is supplemented by a willingness to learn and to work relentlessly on honing every aspect of their game.

With his father always on the case and one of the best managers in world football also guiding him along, Harvey Elliott is in very sound hands.

