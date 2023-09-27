(Video) Curtis Jones loses his mind at what Trent did during team photoshoot

Trent Alexander-Arnold is understood to be nearing a return to the pitch for Liverpool after being deemed fit enough to resume team training.

The England international was spotted taking part in some casual basketball with his teammates ahead of the team photoshoot and attempted the unlikely with a half-volley shot at the hoop.

Suffice it to say Curtis Jones’ mind was positively blown when the effort sunk into the net!

It’s great to see such a positive mood in the camp amid what is a thoroughly enjoyable spell of form for Jurgen Klopp’s Reds.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @AnythingLFC_ (originating from the club’s official YouTube channel):