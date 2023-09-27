(Video) Delicious Diogo Jota backheel adds to catalogue of Liverpool wonder goals v Leicester

Diogo Jota rounded off Liverpool’s 3-1 victory over Leicester in the Carabao Cup with a sumptuous finish to add to the catalogue of wonder goals from the Reds tonight.

After Cody Gakpo finished off following a brilliant interchange with Ryan Gravenberch to equalise, and Dominik Szoboszlai fired us in front with an absolute screamer in front of the Kop, the Portuguese forward then got on the act.

Shortly before the end of normal time, Jarell Quansah surged into the visitors’ penalty area and passed to the number 20, who duly backheeled it first-time past a helpless Jakub Stolarczyk and into the far corner of the net.

Liverpool weren’t content just to score tonight – it seemed that every goal had to be one worthy of the admission fee on its own!

You can see Jota’s goal below, taken from Viaplay Sports’ match coverage and shared on X by @Browlstarss: