(Video) Klopp hilariously stony-faced amid adorable Szoboszlai & Trent bromance on show

Dominik Szoboszlai and Trent Alexander-Arnold’s brewing bromance off the pitch is sure to warm the heart of many a Liverpool fan.

The pair were spotted going at it again during the club’s team photo shoot, with the Hungarian flicking the fullback’s ears.

The contrast against a stony-faced Jurgen Klopp – presumably going over tactics in his head – couldn’t be more stark!

We’re sure the 55-year-old’s just as delighted as we all are to see how well Szobozlai is fitting into the side.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @lfc___3 (originating from the club’s official YouTube channel):