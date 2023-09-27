£70k-p/w Liverpool tank ‘earned cheers off the Kop’ after ‘great’ first half moment v Leicester

Although the first half of tonight’s Carabao Cup clash against Leicester was a frustrating one for Liverpool, there was one moment which had the home fans showing their appreciation at Anfield.

Ibrahima Konate started at centre-back alongside Jarell Quansah, and the Frenchman made one particularly important contribution during the opening 45 minutes.

As noted by Theo Squires in his half-time player ratings for the Liverpool Echo, the £70,000-per-week defender (Capology) ‘fought for every ball and earned cheers off the Kop for one great challenge on [Kelechi] Iheanacho‘.

With Liverpool trailing 1-0 after Kasey McAteer’s early goal, Konate’s intervention on Iheanacho was a pivotal one to stop Leicester from doing further damage, even if the home side dominated proceedings following that early setback.

As the senior partner to Quansah at the back, and with Curtis Jones playing in an unfamiliar hybrid right-back role alongside the Frenchman, Jurgen Klopp would’ve been looking upon the 24-year-old to lead by example in a previously unseen defensive quartet.

Thankfully he stepped up at the moment when it was very much needed, and with the Reds drawing level through Cody Gakpo just after half-time and looking to duly go on and win the tie (at the time of writing), the importance of the ex-Leipzig man’s challenge can’t be downplayed.

