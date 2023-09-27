(Video) Wow: Liverpool’s 52-pass enforcer quietly ran the show vs Leicester City

Liverpool’s Wataru Endo quietly went about his business against Leicester City and delivered a more than positive performance at Anfield.

The Japanese international recorded four interceptions, won three aerial duels and completed 47 passes (from 52 attempted) against the Foxes (Sofascore).

Though the likes of Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott – not to mention Dominik Szoboszlai after his goalscoring cameo – will take most of the plaudits, it shouldn’t go unnoticed that the former Stuttgart man took a positive step forward in his L4 career.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @1947production: