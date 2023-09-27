Quansah starts: Klopp swaps out 10 players for Leicester clash – Liverpool team news confirmed

Jurgen Klopp made clear that, despite the changes made, his Liverpool XI selected to face Leicester City in the Third Round of the Carabao Cup would be the one with the best chance of winning the tie.

Interpret that as you will, though one might imagine that will require a loose interpretation on the manager’s part given that a tough trip to London to face Ange Postecoglu’s renewed Tottenham outfit awaits in three days’ time.

Regardless, the Merseysiders will be hopeful that they can kick off their journey in the domestic cup competitions with a statement win against the Foxes to pave the road toward silverware.

Caoimhin Kelleher comes in goal once more for Jurgen Klopp’s men, hopeful, no doubt of lifting silverware again with the Merseysiders.

Summer signing Ryan Gravenberch returns to the fold following an impressive showing for Liverpool against LASK and finds himself supported by Harvey Elliott and Wataru Endo.

It’s all change up top, with Darwin Nunez, Mo Salah and Luis Diaz swapped out for Diogo Jota, Cody Gakpo and exciting prospect Ben Doak.

You can catch the full team news below, courtesy of @LFC:

🔴 #LIVLEI TEAM NEWS 🔵 Your Reds to face Leicester City in #CarabaoCup round three, with @curtisjr_10 taking the captain's armband! — Liverpool FC (@LFC) September 27, 2023

