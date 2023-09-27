‘I would expect…’ – Journo makes confident prediction regarding Trent’s contract at Liverpool

Neil Jones is confident that Trent Alexander-Arnold will sign a contract extension at Liverpool rather than moving elsewhere, and has predicted when he thinks the deal will be done.

It was reported by 90min in recent days that the 24-year-old is close to committing his future to the Reds, despite apparent interest from the likes of Real Madrid and Barcelona.

The England international’s current £180,000-per-week contract runs until June 2025 (Capology), although he could see his weekly wage rise to £250,000 from the proposed new deal (90min).

Writing for Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing, Jones outlined: “I would expect Liverpool to get Trent Alexander-Arnold’s contract situation sorted by the end of the year.

“I don’t expect any hiccups in negotiations. Alexander-Arnold wants to stay and Liverpool want to keep him. There will be a lot of clubs hoping something goes wrong, but I don’t see it. Trent’s future lies at Anfield.”

Jones’ prediction offers further encouragement to Liverpool fans regarding Trent’s future, on top of Football Insider reporting in recent days that the 24-year-old is ‘desperate’ to extend his stay at Anfield rather than jumping ship to LaLiga.

It speaks volumes to his importance to the club that he was named as James Milner’s replacement as vice-captain over the summer, while his status as a Merseyside native must also be a significant factor in him prioritising local pride over trying his luck in the cauldron bowls of Camp Nou or the Bernabeu.

It helps, too, that the Reds are enjoying an excellent start to the season and back on an upward curve, quickly proving that the 2022/23 campaign was a mere aberration rather than the start of a prolonged decline.

If Trent commits his future to Liverpool, we’ll be getting him in the prime of his career, another major fillip for the fans who adore him at Anfield.

The sooner all parties involved can get the planned contract extension boxed off, the better, but all signs are currently pointing towards the West Derby native staying at his boyhood club for another few years.

