(Video) New angle of Szoboszlai's barnstormer of a goal will have fans up on their feet again

Dominik Szoboszlai will be the talk of the town after his superb cameo appearance for Liverpool in the Carabao Cup.

The Hungarian invited fans to reminisce of a time when Steven Gerrard stalked the pitch and fired in long-range thunderbolts just for the fun of it.

Whilst we shouldn’t rush to compare the two men after only a handful of games, it’s become abundantly clear the 22-year-old will be key to any success the Reds enjoy this term.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @Kloppholic:

