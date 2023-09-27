(Video) Alexis Mac Allister’s Argentina teammate says he’s already better than 5-time EPL winner

Alexis Mac Allister’s international colleague Cristian Romero has paid the Liverpool midfielder quite a lofty compliment.

The Tottenham defender was asked to name his top five Argentine Premier League players of all time in a piece for Prime Video Sport on TikTok.

He took some artistic licence by naming Ossie Ardiles – who managed Spurs in the division in the 1990s but played in the English top flight prior to its rebranding 31 years ago – in fifth, followed by five-time title winner Sergio Aguero in fourth.

Then came Mac Allister in third place, with his World Cup-winning compatriots Enzo Fernandez in second and Lisandro Martinez – dubbed ‘by far the best defender in the world’ by Romero – top of the pile.

There are certainly some surprising selections and rankings in that top five, but the Liverpool midfielder’s inclusion shows how highly he’s rated by a fellow world champion.

You can view Romero’s list below, via Prime Video Sport on TikTok: