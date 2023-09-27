(Video) Gerrard regen: Szoboszlai 20-yard thunderbolt goal almost breaks the net; bound to go viral

Dominik Szoboszlai is quickly becoming Jurgen Klopp’s most trusted lieutenant on the pitch with yet another key goal contribution for Liverpool.

The Hungarian international showcased his long-range shooting ability with yet another thunderous strike from outside of the box to put the Reds ahead in their Carabao Cup clash.

It’s been a highly enjoyable meeting between the two sides and if ever there was a goal to decide such a tie – you categorically won’t find many better than the former RB Leipzig man’s thunderbolt, which even legendary former skipper Steven Gerrard would surely be proud to call his own.

Don’t be shocked if the replays go viral!

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Viaplay: