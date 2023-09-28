(Video) Awkward moment Ben Doak discovers he doesn’t have a mascot for cup tie

Ben Doak was handed his first start at Anfield for Liverpool but as he prepared to step out of the tunnel for the match, he was met with a large amount of pre-match confusion.

READ MORE: (Images) Good news, bad news – Klopp’s double injury update after Leicester victory

The teenager was stood next to Harvey Elliott when it seemed that he lost his own mascot to his teammate and was then left looking around for someone to walk onto the pitch with.

It seemed that the liaison from the club thought there should be another child with the team but they clearly weren’t there and Jurgen Klopp had to hurry his young winger to catch up with the rest of the squad.

VOTE for Empire of the Kop as Best Club Content Creator (Premier League) here: Football Content Awards

OR on X with Empire’s one-click X link with: I am voting in @The_FCAs for @empireofthekop in Best Club Content Creator (Premier League)

Whether a mascot had gone AWOL or the former Celtic man wasn’t supposed to have one, we’ll likely never know but it didn’t look to be the ideal preparation for your full Anfield debut!

You can watch the footage of Doak and the missing mascot (from 5:49) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

🤩 EOTK FPL Gameweek 6 Review 🤩: Botman the difference-maker? Son now a must-have? You’re a fool if you don’t pick Salah…