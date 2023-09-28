Jude Bellingham’s Instagram comment to Szoboszlai says it all about Liverpool maestro’s epic goal

Jude Bellingham joined the vast chorus of online acclaim for Dominik Szoboszlai after the Liverpool midfielder’s outrageous goal in Wednesday night’s win over Leicester.

The Carabao Cup tie at Anfield was immortalised by the Hungarian’s thunderbolt from outside the penalty area to put the Reds in front during the second half.

The 22-year-old shared his glee on Instagram after the match as he posted an image of him celebrating his wonder striker, along with the caption ‘B A N G !’, with all four letters and the exclamation mark spaced out for emphasis.

In addition to the array of comments from Liverpool fans and players, Fabrizio Romano and Chelsea striker Christopher Nkunku also heaped praise on Szoboszlai, as did Bellingham.

The Real Madrid and England midfielder commented ‘Szoboooo’ and added a rocket emoji in showing his appreciation for the memorable goal.

In a parallel universe, it could very easily have been Bellingham rather than Szoboszlai wearing the number 8 shirt at Liverpool this season and smashing in goals in front of the Kop to the delirium of the home supporters.

Had the Reds been successful in their reported pursuit of the 20-year-old, who ultimately joined Real Madrid in the summer in a transfer which could potentially amount to £115m after add-ons, the Anfield hierarchy mightn’t have pushed the boat out with the £60m which was spent on the Hungarian.

The Englishman has enjoyed a sensational start to life at the Bernabeu with six goals in his first seven games, three times as many as the 22-year-old has plundered in eight matches for LFC (Transfermarkt).

However, considering just how outstanding Szoboszlai’s early performances have been at Liverpool, we don’t need to have any regrets about missing out on Bellingham, whose praise for the Hungary captain’s goal says it all about just how special a moment it was.

