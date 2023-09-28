‘Wow, just wow’ – Szoboszlai had Sky Sports pundit literally off his seat with thunderbolt goal

Robert Earnshaw couldn’t help but give Dominik Szoboszlai a standing ovation after the Liverpool midfielder’s outrageous goal against Leicester on Wednesday night.

The former Wales striker was one of the guest panelists in studio on Sky Sports’ Soccer Special for the Carabao Cup third round and was covering the game at Anfield.

Like every home fan who was at the ground, the 42-year-old was off his seat when the Hungarian thundered the ball past Jakub Stolarczyk in the 70th minute.

As can be seen in a one-minute video clip embedded within Sky Sports’ match report, Earnshaw was on his feet and clapping Szoboszlai’s wonder strike, saying: “What a goal this is! Szoboszlai – come on! It’s a rocket into the top corner. Bravo! 2-1 to Liverpool, and what a rocket.

“This boy is very, very good. I’ve watched him in every game this year and he’s been brilliant. That just sums him up. Wow, just wow!…Let’s have a look at it about 10 times, because this is unbelievable. This is just brilliant. Technique, just class. This is what he can do. So clean.”

When someone neutral like the Welshman was standing up to applaud the goal and spouting so many superlatives, that says a lot about how special a moment it was from Liverpool’s Hungarian midfielder.

As for having a look at it 10 times…plenty of Reds fans probably watched it 100 times before going to bed last night!

