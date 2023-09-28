(Video) Harvey Elliott’s reaction to the final whistle against Leicester City will have Liverpool fans confused

Liverpool have booked their place in the next round of the Carabao Cup and after another comeback victory, it seemed that Harvey Elliott was rather frustrated when the full-time whistle sounded.

After missing a couple of chances to score, where he was painfully unlucky not to find the back of the net, you can somewhat understand his reason to be upset as he threw both his hands in the air.

However, seeing as the Reds sailed safely through to the next round then there are certainly worse games that you could have.

It was actually an evening that saw an impressive performance from our No.19 and he has plenty to be happy with – even if he didn’t score himself.

