(Video) Gakpo was all of us when Dominik Szoboszlai’s scored his cup screamer

Quite rightly all eyes were on Dominik Szoboszlai after he fired the ball into the back of the Kop end net but the actions of Cody Gakpo were almost equally as watchable.

The Dutchman ran to celebrate with our No.8 and his immediate reaction to the goal was to put both hands on his head in disbelief, before he then broke out into laughter.

The bemused look was the perfect way of showing what we were all thinking, ‘wow’ and ‘how did he do that!’ about the former RB Leipzig man.

via @LFC on X:

A goal we'll never tire of watching 🤯 pic.twitter.com/d9gpR7gZqR — Liverpool FC (@LFC) September 28, 2023

