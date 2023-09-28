(Video) Liverpool fans will love Curtis Jones’ reaction to stunning Szoboszlai strike

Dominik Szoboszlai has hit the ground running at Liverpool following his summer move from Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig and the Hungarian netted his second goal for the club during last night’s defeat of Leicester City at Anfield.

Our new No. 8 was introduced as a second half substitute with the game level at 1-1 and it didn’t take the 22-year-old long to make an impact with the dynamic midfielder putting Jurgen Klopp’s side ahead with a thunderbolt of an effort from outside the area.

Szoboszlai’s effort left the ‘keeper with absolutely no chance as it nestled into the back of the net off the underside of the bar and one superb angle of the goal proves that no goalie in the world would’ve been able to do anything about the strike.

Anfield went wild as the Hungary international celebrated in front of the Kop alongside his teammates and it was clear from Curtis Jones’ reaction that he couldn’t quite believe what he’d just witnessed.

The Scouser could be seen grinning and shaking his head in disbelief as he looked towards the goalscorer.

It really was a tremendous strike and we wouldn’t mind seeing the same again on Saturday!

Check Jones’ reaction below via @TheRedmenTV on X:

Same Curtis, same pic.twitter.com/gK4Pciu8Sy — The Redmen TV (@TheRedmenTV) September 28, 2023

