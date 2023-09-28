(Video) Roy Keane mocks Gary Neville’s Liverpool vs Tottenham prediction

Only Ian Wright was bold enough to call for a result that didn’t see Liverpool and Tottenham share the spoils in their upcoming Premier League fixture.

Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher went for a 1-1 draw, a scoreline prediction that invited some friendly mocking from fellow Manchester United legend Roy Keane in the opening episode of ‘Stick to Football’.

With both teams looking rather easy on the eye when it comes to their attacking prowess – if not their defensive abilities – we’re struggling to imagine there being only two goals in this clash.

Hopefully, we’ll see Wright’s call come true at the weekend!

