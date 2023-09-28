(Images) What Klopp did with Ben Doak at full-time against Leicester City

Ben Doak was handed his second start for Liverpool this season when he was part of the line-up for the Carabao Cup and it was clear that Jurgen Klopp had a message for the youngster after the full-time whistle.

READ MORE: Paul Merson fires Man City warning in ‘massive’ Liverpool vs Tottenham prediction

For the 65 minutes of the game that the 17-year-old was on the pitch, he proved to be a constant threat on the right-wing and his unfaltering desire to beat a man is hugely exciting to watch.

Speaking after the game, his manager said: “you cannot watch him without smiling” and it was clear that the German wanted to share more messages with his teenage star after full-time but whilst the pair were still on the pitch.

VOTE for Empire of the Kop as Best Club Content Creator (Premier League) here: Football Content Awards

OR on X with Empire’s one-click X link with: I am voting in @The_FCAs for @empireofthekop in Best Club Content Creator (Premier League)

Cameras present captured the boss in deep conversation with the Scot and it’s sure that whatever he was saying to the former Celtic man was from the heart, as he spoke with so much passion.

You can view the images of Doak and Klopp courtesy of OneFootball:

🤩 EOTK FPL Gameweek 6 Review 🤩: Botman the difference-maker? Son now a must-have? You’re a fool if you don’t pick Salah…