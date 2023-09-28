‘When I told him’ – Jurgen Klopp reveals how Curtis Jones reacted to being deployed in unfamiliar right back role

Liverpool progressed through to the next round of the League Cup last night with a 3-1 defeat of Leicester City at Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp make 10 changes from the side that earned all three points against West Ham on Sunday with starts handed to the likes of Caoimhin Kelleher, Wataru Endo and Ben Doak.

The one man to retain his spot in the starting XI was Curtis Jones. The Academy Graduate was handed the captain’s armband but was deployed in an unfamiliar right back position and our German tactician has revealed how the Scouser reacted to being told he’s starting at full-back.

“Yesterday, when I told him he would be playing right-back, the same moment,” Klopp said (as quoted by Liverpoolfc.com).

“I sold the right-back idea with the captaincy, let me say it like that. But he was already completely excited when I told him that he will play right-back.

“The way he executed it was super-special, I have to say. Wow. Super-smart.”

At the back end of last season and during the early stages of the new campaign Jones looks like a brand new player.

He’s playing with confidence and offers our midfield a new dimension with his ability to beat a man and with his excellent vision when the ball’s at his feet.

Operating at right back allowed the 22-year-old to get on the ball from deep and you could tell he was enjoying himself out on the pitch – the captain’s armband certainly helped!

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joe Gomez missed the game through injury but Klopp revealed the latter will be back in time for Saturday’s clash with Spurs in the capital.

We’re delighted Jones could showcase his versatility last night and after his impressive performance maybe we’ll see him operating as a full-back again in the future.

