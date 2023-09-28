‘So exciting…’ – Jurgen Klopp says one Liverpool player invariably brings a smile to his face

Jurgen Klopp has named one Liverpool player who invariably brings a smile to his face when watching him on the football pitch.

The manager handed a second start of the season to Ben Doak in Wednesday night’s Carabao Cup win over Leicester, with the 17-year-old impressing yet again prior to his 65th-minute withdrawal.

The German was speaking to reporters after the match as he namechecked a few Reds players for praise, including the young Scot, of whom he said (via Liverpool World): “Ben, so exciting, you cannot watch him without smiling, to be honest. It’s really, really nice to see.”

Doak enjoyed another reputation-boosting performance last night, as reflected in match statistics from Sofascore.

The Liverpool attacker misplaced only one pass throughout his time on the pitch and recorded two key passes and three shots (one of which was on target), unlucky not to score when one effort came thundering off the woodwork.

He also had a legitimate penalty claim turned down in the opening 10 minutes after a stern challenge from James Justin inside the Leicester box, but the appeals were waved away by Tim Robinson, much to the disbelief of the young Scot and most of the crowd at Anfield.

You can be sure that Klopp isn’t alone in having a broad smile across his face when it comes to watching the gifted Doak in action for the Reds. This boy is going places!

