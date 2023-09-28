(Images) Good news, bad news – Klopp’s double injury update after Leicester victory

Jurgen Klopp would have been delighted to see the Reds bypass Leicester City in the Carabao Cup but such is the state of our hectic fixture schedule, the next day he was back on the training field and hit with an injury update.

Ahead of the match with the Championship outfit, Pep Lijnders confirmed that both Trent Alexander-Arnold and Thiago Alcantara were injured and thus unable to feature in the 3-1 victory at Anfield.

However, our latest training ground images show that the Scouser was very much back in training and looks to be in full contention for a role in our match against Tottenham Hotspur.

The bad news though is that our No.6 is still missing, with it looking like his return to our starting line-up is certainly not imminent.

You can view the images of Alexander-Arnold in training via liverpoolfc.com:

