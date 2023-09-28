(Video) Leicester’s Choudhury made to instantly regret taking out Diogo Jota during LFC defeat

Diogo Jota was handed the full 90 minutes by Jurgen Klopp in the Carabao Cup and even after he’d scored our third goal and booked our place in the next round, his winning mentality shone through.

After being hacked down by Hamza Choudhury near the half-way line, our No.20 seemed to bring his counterpart down to the floor with him – before the pair had to be separated by the referee.

The bickering continued until the ball was again at the feet of the Leicester City man and our forward jumped into action, sprinting to go and disposses him.

What followed soon after was a brilliant pass from the Portuguese international and it can very much be marked down as a victory for the 26-year-old.

You can watch the footage of Jota and Choudhury (from 1:38:09) courtesy of LFCTV Go:

