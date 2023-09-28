7 ground duels won: Liverpool target proved his worth in dazzling defensive midfield display

With Liverpool’s midfield looking revitalised following the arrivals of Dominik Szoboszlai and Co. this summer, one must ask how the Reds will look to bolster their squad further this summer.

Wataru Endo was impressive for Jurgen Klopp’s men in their latest 3-1 win over Leicester City, though one might expect a further holding midfielder to be recruited should one prove readily available between now and the next summer window.

One name the Merseyiders might consider is already on their shortlist (The Athletic) – Fluminense’s 22-year-old, deep-lying operator, Andre.

Though hardly an out-and-out replacement for ‘lighthouse’ (in Pep Lijnders’ words) Fabinho, our switch to an increasingly possession-based system should lend itself well to the Brazilian Serie A star’s abilities.

That’s not to suggest he won’t chip in more than adequately as far as the defensive side of our game is concerned,if his latest outing is anything to go by.

Andre registered 78 touches in a 2-2 draw with Internacional, along with a 94% pass accuracy, winning seven out of 10 ground duels, one aerial duel, an interception and two tackles, according to Sofascore.

With a reported release clause of £34m (Football365), you can’t really go wrong, can you?

