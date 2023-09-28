(Video) What Darwin Nunez did 92 minutes into Leicester win will have Klopp fist-pumping in delight

Darwin Nunez had a very effective cameo against Leicester City when he and Dominik Szoboszlai came onto the pitch with 20 minutes played in the second-half and our No.9 never stopped running.

Even with the game all but won at 3-1 and deep into injury time, the Uruguayan chased a ball into the corner and fended off two oncoming defenders.

The former Benfica man then won a header against a third but the running didn’t stop there, as he closed down a fourth man before being adjudged to have given away a foul.

The way he and the crowd reacted showed that neither were convinced it should have been a free-kick but the love inside Anfield for our 24-year-old forward is palpable.

You can watch Nunez’s efforts (from 1:38:55) courtesy of LFCTV Go:

Darwin is non-stop man – Klopp’s gotta love seeing this 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/4T9BVmUcLy — Caulkerloaner (@caulkerloaner) September 28, 2023

