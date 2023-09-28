‘He is a Rolls-Royce’ – Pundit raves over ‘classy’ Liverpool player who did something ‘special’ last night

Liverpool defeated Leicester City 3-1 at Anfield in the League Cup last night and ESPN pundit Craig Burley was blown away by one Reds star in particular.

Jurgen Klopp’s side were behind at the break after a tidy finish early on from Kasey McAteer but an early second half strike from Cody Gakpo dragged the hosts level.

Dominik Szoboszlai and Darwin Nunez were then introduced and it didn’t take long for their impact to be felt with the former firing in a ferocious effort from outside the box which resulted in the former RB Leipzig man being on the receiving end of huge praise from ex-Chelsea man Burley.

“He is a Rolls-Royce of a midfielder. He’s the captain of Hungary. He’s got a great touch, got good physicality, good range of passing, can score a goal,” he told ESPN (as quoted by The Boot Room).

“When you go to a new club, big club, new league – I’m not saying the Premier League’s difficult and you can’t play – but sometimes it takes just a little bit of time to find your feet and adapt.

“The one thing I’d say about this player is from the minute he’s pulled that Liverpool jersey on, he’s looked comfortable. He’s looked classy. And he looks like he’s been there all the time.

“He’s been a great signing for them and he gives them a little bit of everything in the middle of the park. But that goal was special. He can strike a ball, that lad.”

Klopp made 10 changes from the side that defeated West Ham at the weekend and although there were plenty of good performances it was clear that it was the first time many of the players had played together.

Szoboszlai’s introduction brought energy to our engine room as many players began to tire and he once again showed his class with a simply stunning strike.

He’s rapidly becoming a huge favourite at Anfield and that’s not solely down to his quality, but also the hard work he puts in on the pitch and his excellent attitude.

We face our biggest test of the season so far on Saturday when we travel to north London to take on Spurs so we’ll need our No. 8 and his teammates at their very best to get something from the game!

