Szoboszlai had Romano and a Chelsea player sliding into his Instagram comments after wonder strike

It wasn’t just Liverpool fans and players who were awestruck by Dominik Szoboszlai’s wondergoal in the Reds’ 3-1 victory over Leicester on Wednesday night.

The Hungarian’s rocket in front of the Kop had a prominent journalist and even a player from a Premier League rival publicly voicing their admiration for that moment of magic.

The 22-year-old took to Instagram after the game to post a photo of him celebrating the goal, along with the caption ‘B A N G !’, with each letter deliberately spaced apart for effect.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Szoboszlai Dominik (@szoboszlaidominik)

Many of Szoboszlai’s teammates naturally congratulated him, along with thousands of adoring Liverpool supporters, but there were a couple of noticeable comments from elsewhere.

Fabrizio Romano replied ‘Oh la la’, while Chelsea forward Christopher Nkunku – who previously played alongside the Reds’ number 8 at RB Leipzig – commented ‘Boom’ along with two fire emojis.

READ MORE: ‘So exciting…’ – Jurgen Klopp says one Liverpool player invariably brings a smile to his face

READ MORE: ‘Very sharp’ – Sky pundit lauds Liverpool dynamo who won 9 duels and 4 tackles v Leicester

Szoboszlai’s introduction off the bench at 1-1 transformed the match in Liverpool’s favour, with the 22-year-old providing a moment to remember with his venomous strike to put the Reds in front.

Given the nature of his goal and the number on his back, comparisons have inevitably been drawn with Steven Gerrard. Being likened to our legendary former captain ought not to be done frivolously, but with each passing game, the Hungarian looks increasingly like SG8 reincarnate.

VOTE for Empire of the Kop as Best Club Content Creator (Premier League) here: Football Content Awards OR on X with Empire’s one-click X link with: I am voting in @The_FCAs for @empireofthekop in Best Club Content Creator (Premier League)

Put simply, he’s an electrifying player to watch, with both of his goals for the club so far thundered home from outside the penalty area, while teammates and Jurgen Klopp must be in awe of his relentless pressing and work rate out of possession.

Szoboszlai has already paid back a big chunk of his £60m transfer fee since joining Liverpool just under three months ago, and he’s the kind of footballer that fans would happily pay plenty of money to witness in action firsthand.

Everyone responsible for his transfer to Anfield deserves to be roundly applauded for landing such a show-stealing genius of a player.

🚨 EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: Liverpool’s challenge before January transfer window, mentality monsters back? Reds player ‘hung out to dry’ and much more!