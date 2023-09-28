(Video) ‘You like 7 no?’ – Van Dijk savagely trolls Man Utd fan; can feel his pain through the screen

Given Liverpool and Manchester United’s recent history, you have to think it was bold of Harry Pinero to take to the stage with Virgil van Dijk in a light-hearted contest.

The Dutchman certainly made sure to dig the knife back into an old wound and remind the United personality of the 7-0 hammering the Red Devils took at Anfield earlier in the year.

You can practically feel the latter’s pain oozing through the screen!

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Pro Direct Soccer (via @LFCTransferRoom):